BANGKOK, March 31 Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Tuesday, with the Philippine index posting its best quarterly gain in the region amid end-quarter portfolio buying and foreign inflows, while Thai tourism shares regained some lost ground on plans to lift martial law. Thai SET index finished up 0.6 percent, eking out 0.6 percent gain in the first quarter of the year, Southeast Asia's worst performing bourse. Shares of hotelier Central Plaza Hotel ended the day down 0.8 percent, recovering some of their early losses. Shares of Airports of Thailand snapped a three-day losing streak, closing unchanged on the day. Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Tuesday he had asked for King Bhumibol Adulyadej's permission to lift martial law, which has been in place since before a coup 10 months ago, replacing it with a law that maintains the army's wide-ranging powers. The Philippine main index was up 0.5 percent on the day and 9.8 percent on the quarter, the region's best, followed by Indonesia's 5.6 percent advance in the quarter. Foreign investors bought Philippine stocks worth a net 1.76 billion peso ($39.4 million), with Indonesia a net 882 billion rupiah ($67.5 million), stock exchange data showed. Malaysia reported a net foreign buying of 264 million ringgit ($71.3 million) and Thailand's a net 1.03 billion baht ($31.7 million). For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3447.01 3454.26 -0.21 Kuala Lumpur 1830.78 1821.83 +0.49 Bangkok 1505.94 1496.51 +0.63 Jakarta 5518.67 5438.65 +1.47 Manila 7940.49 7899.41 +0.52 Ho Chi Minh 551.13 545.19 +1.09 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3447.01 3365.15 +2.43 Kuala Lumpur 1830.78 1761.25 +3.95 Bangkok 1505.94 1497.67 +0.55 Jakarta 5518.67 5226.95 +5.58 Manila 7940.49 7230.57 +9.82 Ho Chi Minh 551.13 545.63 +1.01 ($1 = 3.7020 ringgit) ($1 = 44.6900 Philippine pesos) ($1 = 13,070.0000 rupiah) ($1 = 32.5200 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)