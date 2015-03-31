BANGKOK, March 31 Southeast Asian stock markets
rose on Tuesday, with the Philippine index posting its best
quarterly gain in the region amid end-quarter portfolio buying
and foreign inflows, while Thai tourism shares regained some
lost ground on plans to lift martial law.
Thai SET index finished up 0.6 percent, eking out
0.6 percent gain in the first quarter of the year, Southeast
Asia's worst performing bourse.
Shares of hotelier Central Plaza Hotel ended the
day down 0.8 percent, recovering some of their early losses.
Shares of Airports of Thailand snapped a three-day
losing streak, closing unchanged on the day.
Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Tuesday he had
asked for King Bhumibol Adulyadej's permission to lift martial
law, which has been in place since before a coup 10 months ago,
replacing it with a law that maintains the army's wide-ranging
powers.
The Philippine main index was up 0.5 percent on the
day and 9.8 percent on the quarter, the region's best, followed
by Indonesia's 5.6 percent advance in the quarter.
Foreign investors bought Philippine stocks worth a net
1.76 billion peso ($39.4 million), with Indonesia a
net 882 billion rupiah ($67.5 million), stock exchange data
showed.
Malaysia reported a net foreign buying of 264
million ringgit ($71.3 million) and Thailand's a net
1.03 billion baht ($31.7 million).
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3447.01 3454.26 -0.21
Kuala Lumpur 1830.78 1821.83 +0.49
Bangkok 1505.94 1496.51 +0.63
Jakarta 5518.67 5438.65 +1.47
Manila 7940.49 7899.41 +0.52
Ho Chi Minh 551.13 545.19 +1.09
Change on year
Market Current End 2014 Pct Move
Singapore 3447.01 3365.15 +2.43
Kuala Lumpur 1830.78 1761.25 +3.95
Bangkok 1505.94 1497.67 +0.55
Jakarta 5518.67 5226.95 +5.58
Manila 7940.49 7230.57 +9.82
Ho Chi Minh 551.13 545.63 +1.01
($1 = 3.7020 ringgit)
($1 = 44.6900 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 13,070.0000 rupiah)
($1 = 32.5200 baht)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)