JAKARTA, April 6 Most Southeast Asian stock markets traded higher on Monday, with the Philippine index hitting a record high after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data led investors pare bets that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates anytime soon. The Philippine stock index rose as much as 0.9 percent to a record high of 8,062.79, ahead of inflation data due to come out on Tuesday. Investors remain optimistic about the Philippine market given corporate expansions, such as in power and property, and are positioning their portfolios ahead of the first-quarter earnings results, said Astro del Castillo, managing director at First Grade Finance Inc in Manila. The Indonesian stock index rose 0.4 percent, led by heavyweights Astra International Tbk and Bank Central Asia Tbk. "The dollar index was corrected and it gave Indonesian market some positive support," said Muhamad Alfatih, an analyst with Samuel Sekuritas Indonesia in Jakarta. The Indonesian rupiah advanced as much as 0.6 percent to 12,920 per dollar, its strongest since March 25. The Malaysian index rose 0.4 percent, while Singapore was little changed. Bucking the trend, the Vietnam index fell 0.4 percent. Thailand's stock market is closed on Monday for a public holiday and trading will resume on Tuesday. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on 0448 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3454.92 3453.75 +0.03 Kuala Lumpur 1842.47 1834.52 +0.43 Bangkok -- 1532.23 -- Jakarta 5477.36 5456.40 +0.38 Manila 8055.65 7993.09 +0.78 Ho Chi Minh 545.80 547.85 -0.38 (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Additional reporting by Neil Jerome Morales in MANILA; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)