BANGKOK, May 11 Most Southeast Asian stock markets retreated on Monday, with Thai benchmark ending at its day's low as domestic investors cashed in quick gains, but stocks in Singapore extended gains to a near one-week high helped by select large caps. Bangkok's SET index closed down 0.6 percent at 1,501.30. Late selling hit banking shares, sending Krung Thai Bank Pcl 0.5 percent lower and Siam Commercial Bank down 1.2 percent. Retail investors and brokers were net sellers for the day, stock exchange data showed, while foreign investors bought a net 1.67 billion baht ($50 million) after seven sessions of net selling worth 9.6 billion baht ($285 million). Foreign investors led selling in Malaysia, the Philippines and Indonesia, recording net outflows of 165.74 million ringgit, 832 million peso and 66.7 billion rupiah, respectively. Singapore's Straits Times Index was up 0.5 percent at 3,470.80, the highest closing level since May 5. Shares of Singapore Telecommunications and United Overseas Bank both rose almost 1 percent. China's interest rate cut kept shares worldwide near record highs on Monday, though euro zone bourses, bonds and the euro were pegged back by a lack of progress in resolving Greece's financing woes. Singapore's index could weaken towards 3,370 if Greece fail in its reform talk efforts and default on its debt, according to Singapore's based broker NRA Capital report. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3470.80 3452.01 +0.54 Kuala Lumpur 1805.49 1807.65 -0.21 Bangkok 1501.30 1510.51 -0.61 Jakarta 5172.48 5182.21 -0.19 Manila 7777.90 7763.21 +0.19 Ho Chi Minh 551.67 554.51 -0.51 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3470.80 3365.15 +3.14 Kuala Lumpur 1805.49 1761.25 +2.51 Bangkok 1501.30 1497.67 +0.24 Jakarta 5172.48 5226.95 -1.04 Manila 7777.90 7230.57 +7.57 Ho Chi Minh 551.67 545.63 +1.11 ($1 = 13,150.0000 rupiah) ($1 = 3.5985 ringgit) ($1 = 44.6800 Philippine pesos) ($1 = 33.6800 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)