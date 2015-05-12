BANGKOK, May 12 Thai stock index hit a more than four-month low on Tuesday as investors stayed on the sidelines amid a fall in the baht while most other markets in Southeast Asia fell amid foreign outflows and concerns about debt talks between Greece and its creditors. Bangkok's SET index ended down 1 percent at 1,485.72, the lowest close since Jan. 6. Trading volume was 70 percent of a full day average over the past 30 sessions, with 7.9 billion shares changing hands. Losses were led by large caps, with Thai Oil down 4.1 percent, the worst performer on MSCI's index of Thailand . The baht fell to 33.81 per dollar, a near six-year low, as foreign investors continued to sell bonds. Investors awaited the release of the MSCI semi-annual review of its indexes later in the day, brokers in the region said. Singapore ended a two-day rising streak, Malaysia closed at its lowest level since March 23 and Vietnam at the lowest close since April 6. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.37 percent. Stocks in Indonesia and the Philippines bucked the weak trend as domestic investors bought shares while foreign investors sold a net 398 billion rupiah ($30.1 million) and 1.2 billion peso ($26.8 million), respectively. Malaysia posted a net outflow worth 223.53 million ringgit ($61.8 million), with Thailand's a net 1.2 billion baht ($35.47 million), stock exchange data showed. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3442.33 3470.80 -0.82 Kuala Lumpur 1798.61 1805.49 -0.38 Bangkok 1485.72 1501.30 -1.04 Jakarta 5205.61 5172.48 +0.64 Manila 7794.55 7777.90 +0.21 Ho Chi Minh 544.41 551.67 -1.32 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3442.33 3365.15 +2.29 Kuala Lumpur 1798.61 1761.25 +2.12 Bangkok 1485.72 1497.67 -0.80 Jakarta 5205.61 5226.95 -0.41 Manila 7794.55 7230.57 +7.80 Ho Chi Minh 544.41 545.63 -0.22 ($1 = 44.8000 Philippine pesos) ($1 = 3.6150 ringgit) ($1 = 13,197.0000 rupiah) ($1 = 33.7600 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)