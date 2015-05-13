BANGKOK, May 13 Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Wednesday as a rise in oil prices gave a boost to energy-related stocks, while interest rate sensitive shares were mixed in the Philippines, a day before the central bank's meeting to review its benchmark interest rate. The Philippines' main index was up 0.2 percent at 7,808.35, the highest close since May 7. Trading volume was relatively thin, which was 59 percent of a full-day average over the past 30 days. Foreign investors sold shares worth a net 556 million peso ($12.5 million), including Metropolitan Bank & Trust, which was down 1.5 percent, stock exchange data showed. However, they bought shares of BDO Unibank, sending the stock 1.4 percent higher. The Philippine central bank is expected to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged on Thursday with no immediate threat to its inflation target and growth expected to stay robust. Palm plantation and energy shares were among outperformers as Brent crude oil rose above $67 a barrel towards five-month highs on Wednesday after U.S. crude stockpiles fell for a second straight week. Indonesia-listed oil palm planter Astra Agro Lestari surged 7.7 percent, the biggest percentage gainer on MSCI's index of Southeast Asia. Thai PTT gained 2.6 percent, the fifth best on MSCI's index of Thailand. For most sharemarkets, buying was led by domestic investors. Stock exchange data showed foreign investors were net sellers worth 134 million ringgit ($37.26 million) of Malaysia and 380 billion rupiah ($28.93 million) of Indonesia. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3453.17 3442.33 +0.31 Kuala Lumpur 1803.02 1798.61 +0.25 Bangkok 1495.95 1485.72 +0.69 Jakarta 5246.13 5205.61 +0.78 Manila 7808.35 7794.55 +0.18 Ho Chi Minh 542.82 544.41 -0.29 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3453.17 3365.15 +2.62 Kuala Lumpur 1803.02 1761.25 +2.37 Bangkok 1495.95 1497.67 -0.11 Jakarta 5246.13 5226.95 +0.37 Manila 7808.35 7230.57 +7.99 Ho Chi Minh 542.82 545.63 -0.52 ($1 = 44.6750 Philippine pesos) ($1 = 3.5965 ringgit) ($1 = 13,135.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)