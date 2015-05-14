BANGKOK, May 14 Southeast Asian stock markets ended higher on Thursday after range-bound trading, with the Philippine index extending gains to a one-week high before the central bank's interest rate decision, while investors awaited economic data in the region. The Philippine main index rose for a fourth straight session, adding 0.3 percent to 7,831.44, its highest close since May 6. Interest-rate sensitive bank and property shares were among the actively traded, with Bank of the Philippine Islands up 0.2 percent and Ayala Land rising 0.4 percent. The Philippine central bank kept its benchmark interest rate steady for a fifth meeting in a row on Thursday, as expected, with domestic conditions remaining robust. The announcement came after market close. The market saw net foreign selling worth 608 million peso ($13.7 million), including selling in Bloomberry Resorts Corp , which reported a quarterly net loss. The Thai SET index ended a tad higher after a choppy session. Investors sold large-caps such as PTT Pcl and Minor International Pcl after weak quarterly earnings. Investors awaited economic data in the region for clues about the health of the region. Key releases on Friday include Indonesia's current account data for the first quarter and Singapore's retail sales for March. Malaysia is also expected to report first-quarter GDP growth of 5.5 percent from a year earlier, slower than 5.8 percent in the fourth quarter. Thailand's first quarter GDP data is due on Monday. Indonesia was closed on Thursday for a public holiday, and reopens Friday. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3455.78 3453.17 +0.08 Kuala Lumpur 1807.55 1803.02 +0.25 Bangkok 1497.40 1495.95 +0.10 Manila 7831.44 7808.35 +0.30 Ho Chi Minh 543.69 542.82 +0.16 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3455.78 3365.15 +2.69 Kuala Lumpur 1807.55 1761.25 +2.63 Bangkok 1497.40 1497.67 -0.02 Jakarta -- 5226.95 +0.37 Manila 7831.44 7230.57 +8.31 Ho Chi Minh 543.69 545.63 -0.36 ($1 = 44.5550 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)