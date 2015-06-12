June 12 Most Southeast Asian stock markets edged up on Friday as investors cautiously bought the region's risky assets, though uncertainty related to Greek debt talks weighed on sentiment. Indonesia was up 0.2 percent in a volatile trade, while Thailand was down 0.3 percent. Muhammad Wafi, an analyst at Jakarta-based broker Bahana Securities, said the trading was light and foreigners were selling mostly banking shares. Talks on Greek debt showed no sign of reaching a deal with the International Monetary Fund's surprise decision to leave negotiations as European Union told Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to stop gambling with his country's future and take crucial decisions needed to avert default. Foreign investors have been selling Indonesian shares due to fall in the currency, which has declined about 7.5 percent so far this year. Malaysia's Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd is planning to buy 37 percent of Indonesia's PT Eagle High Plantations Tbk from Rajawali Group for around $680 million, a Rajawali executive said on Friday. Shares in Eagle High Plantations rose as high as 9 percent in early trading to their highest since October last year. Singapore was up 0.2 percent, Malaysia was steady, and Vietnam was 0.3 percent firmer. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0839 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3353.85 3347.67 +0.18 Kuala Lumpur 1734.37 1734.76 -0.02 Bangkok 1509.76 1514.81 -0.33 Jakarta 4935.82 4928.81 +0.14 Ho Chi Minh 582.73 581.05 +0.29 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)