By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BANGKOK, June 16 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose in light trading on Tuesday, with oversold Indonesian shares regaining some recent lost ground amid foreign-led buying, but the regional risk appetite remained weak before a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. Indonesia's key index ended the day up 0.7 percent at 4,872.60 after Monday's slide to the lowest close in 13 months. Its 14-day Relative Strength Index was at 26.8 at the close, still in the oversold territory of 30 or below. Foreign investors bought shares worth a net 200 billion rupiah ($14.98 million) after net selling in nearly every session this month, Thomson Reuters data showed. Indexes in Malaysia and Thailand closed a tad higher while the Philippines index notched up a 0.7 percent gain. Stocks in Singapore and Vietnam finished lower while Asian stocks slipped before a two-day policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary committee starting later in the day. Trading volumes in most Southeast Asian exchanges were mostly below a 30-day average as concerns about a possible U.S. interest rate hike sooner than expected kept investors on the sidelines. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3298.09 3323.13 -0.75 Kuala Lumpur 1722.24 1722.16 -- Bangkok 1503.28 1501.89 +0.09 Jakarta 4872.59 4837.79 +0.72 Manila 7505.48 7456.16 +0.66 Ho Chi Minh 580.35 586.48 -1.05 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3298.09 3365.15 -1.99 Kuala Lumpur 1722.24 1761.25 -2.21 Bangkok 1503.28 1497.67 +0.37 Jakarta 4872.59 5226.95 -6.78 Manila 7505.48 7230.57 +3.80 Ho Chi Minh 580.35 545.63 +6.36 ($1 = 13,348.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
