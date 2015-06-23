BANGKOK, June 23 Most Southeast Asian stock markets were range-bound on Tuesday as investors kept an eye on developments in Greece's debt talks, while buying in large-caps helped the Singapore benchmark to a near one-week high ahead of consumer price data. The Straits Times Index was up 0.65 percent at 3,336.72, the highest since June 17 after notching up gains over the past two trading days. Developer CapitaLand rose for a third day, climbing 1.2 percent, while United Overseas Bank advanced almost 1 percent to a more than one-week high. Both were among the actively traded by turnover. A Reuters poll showed Singapore's consumer price index in May probably fell from a year earlier for a seventh straight month, likely dragged down by lower housing costs. The Thai SET index rose 0.3 percent as shares in tourism-related sectors continued to recover as the country did not report any new case of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) after its first one last week. Airports of Thailand was up 0.7 percent, while hotelier Minor International rose more than 2 percent, both building on Monday's rebound. "The sentiment on Greece is positive and should continue to support Asian markets and SET ... On the domestic side, traders are monitoring the final round selection of a new Bank of Thailand governor," said broker KGI Securities in a report. Thailand's finance minister would seek cabinet approval for one of the two shortlisted non-central bank candidates as the next Bank of Thailand governor. The cabinet is expected to vote on the new governor in the next two weeks. Asian shares rose on Tuesday after Greece's latest budget proposals raised hopes it would stave off a debt default and reach a deal with lenders later this week. Indexes in Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam were nearly flat. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0532 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3336.72 3315.13 +0.65 Kuala Lumpur 1732.53 1732.76 -0.01 Bangkok 1508.43 1504.06 +0.29 Jakarta 4957.21 4959.25 -0.04 Manila 7600.96 7609.14 -0.11 Ho Chi Minh 593.96 594.08 -0.02 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)