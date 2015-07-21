BANGKOK, July 21 Southeast Asian stock markets ended mixed on Tuesday, with the Philippines touching a near one-month high amid inflows into select large-caps, while the Thai benchmark hit a near 14-month low with banks and contractors leading the declines. The Philippine composite index climbed 1.2 percent to its highest close since June 24. SM Prime Holdings rose 1.9 percent and JG Summit Holdings gained 2.7 percent, helped by foreign-investor buying, exchange data showed. The Philippine bourse said it got net foreign inflows of 662 million peso ($14.7 million) on the day. The Thai SET index shed 1.3 percent, its sixth straight day of decline. The index ended at its lowest close since June 2, 2014. Lender Kasikornbank was the most actively traded and dropped 3.5 percent partly due to short-selling, while builder Italian Thai Development plunged 6.8 percent on concerns over possible delays in government construction projects. Singapore's key index erased early gains and finished slightly lower, while Malaysia hit its highest close since June 8. Vietnam fell for a second successive day to a more than two-week low. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.4 percent, while gold prices steadied after plunging in recent sessions. SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3371.41 3373.48 -0.06 Kuala Lumpur 1736.19 1724.13 +0.70 Bangkok 1447.44 1466.71 -1.31 Manila 7627.96 7541.17 +1.15 Ho Chi Minh 616.61 620.54 -0.63 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3371.41 3365.15 +0.19 Kuala Lumpur 1736.19 1761.25 -1.42 Bangkok 1447.44 1497.67 -3.35 Jakarta -- 5226.95 -6.83 Manila 7627.96 7230.57 +5.50 Ho Chi Minh 616.61 545.63 +13.01 ($1 = 45.2030 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)