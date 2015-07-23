BANGKOK, July 23 Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Thursday, with Thai benchmark retreating and Malaysia's key index extending losses amid foreign-led selling, but stocks in Vietnam hit a more than one-week high with large-cap stocks leading the pack. The SET index fell 0.2 percent to 1,444.66, the lowest close since June 2, 2014. Shares of PTT Exploration and Production eased 0.3 percent after it posted a 94 percent drop in quarterly net profit. Foreign investors sold shares worth a net 2.7 billion baht ($77.8 million) after offloading a net 2.7 billion baht over past three sessions, stock exchange data showed. Kuala Lumpur's composite index fell 0.4 percent, with foreign investors selling a net 269 million ringgit ($70.7 million), data showed. Vietnam's benchmark VN Index was up 0.34 percent at 632.01, the highest close since July 14. Dairy product maker Vinamilk's shares climbed 2.52 percent and PetroVietnam Gas advanced 3.36 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3356.37 3359.17 -0.08 Kuala Lumpur 1722.44 1729.53 -0.41 Bangkok 1444.66 1447.84 -0.22 Jakarta 4902.85 4906.69 -0.08 Manila 7635.22 7635.62 +0.23 Ho Chi Minh 632.01 629.85 +0.34 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3356.37 3365.15 -0.26 Kuala Lumpur 1722.44 1761.25 -2.20 Bangkok 1444.66 1497.67 -3.54 Jakarta 4902.85 5226.95 -6.20 Manila 7635.22 7230.57 +5.85 Ho Chi Minh 632.01 545.63 +15.83 ($1 = 34.7200 baht) ($1 = 3.8050 ringgit) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by Hanoi bureau; Editing by Anand Basu)