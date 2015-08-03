BANGKOK, Aug 3 Southeast Asian stock markets traded mixed on Monday amid worries about China's slowing growth and weak data in the region, while investors cashed in on recent gains in Thai large caps ahead of the central bank's interest rate review. The Thai key SET index fell 0.2 percent after two straight sessions of gains, which had sent the benchmark to a more than one-week closing high. Shares of Siam Cement Pcl fell 1.1 percent, reversing three days of gains, after the company reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, prompting earnings upgrades by analysts. Thailand's annual headline consumer prices declined for a seventh straight month in July, mainly due to lower oil prices, leaving the central bank with enough room to cut interest rates. The Bank of Thailand is expected to leave its policy interest rate steady on Wednesday. Malaysia's key stock index was down 0.1 percent, in line with a fall in the ringgit, amid political pressures on Prime Minister Najib Razak as a result of the scandal over indebted state-fund 1MDB. Singapore's Straits Times Index fell for a third day, heading for its lowest close since Oct. 20. Trading volumes rose to 1.27 times of a 30-day average in a shortened trading week. The market will be closed for a four-day weekend from Friday. Energy-related shares fell across exchanges as oil prices hit a multi-month low. Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production dropped 3.2 percent and Indonesia's Adaro Energy shed 4.2 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0750 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3188.75 3202.50 -0.43 Kuala Lumpur 1721.30 1723.14 -0.11 Bangkok 1437.52 1440.12 -0.18 Jakarta 4801.79 4802.53 -0.02 Manila 7573.26 7550.00 +0.31 Ho Chi Minh 611.14 621.06 -1.60 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)