BANGKOK, Aug 5 Southeast Asian stock markets
rose on Wednesday, with Malaysia rebounding after June exports
unexpectedly increased, but Thai banking shares bucked the trend
ahead of the central bank's interest rate decision.
The Kuala Lumpur composite index was up 0.3 percent,
recouping some of its losses the previous day. The top gainer
was liquefied natural gas shipper MISC Bhd, which rose
3.4 percent after a brokerage upgrade.
Malaysia's June exports unexpectedly rose 5 percent from a
year earlier as shipments to China surged, government data
showed on Wednesday.
In Bangkok, selling in banking shares such as Kasikornbank
and Siam Commercial Bank trimmed some early
gains of the key SET index.
"Most investors will likely wait for the result from today's
MPC meeting. If the MPC keeps the RP1 at 1.50 percent as
expected, we believe big banks, led by KBANK, will recover,"
said broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities in a report.
Twenty of 23 economists in a Reuters poll predict the
monetary policy committee (MPC) will leave the one-day
repurchase rate at 1.50 percent for a second
straight meeting following surprise cuts in March and
April.
Singapore's Straits Times Index was a tad up after
an early slide to its lowest since October as Asian shares fell
and U.S. stocks drifted lower overnight as investors worried
about a rise in interest rates.
Stocks in Indonesia rose 0.5 percent, paring early
gains after data showed economic growth in the second quarter
dropped to its slowest since 2009.
The Philippine index extended its gains for a sixth
day, with the country's annual inflation slowing to a record low
of 0.8 percent in July, as expected.
Vietnam's main index bounced back 0.5 percent, with
blue-chips leading the gains.
The rebound came despite foreign investors turning net
sellers of Vietnamese shares on Tuesday after bottom-fishing in
the previous three sessions when the market corrected amid
disappointment over the stalled Pacific trade
talks.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0601 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3192.04 3191.04 +0.03
Kuala Lumpur 1728.34 1723.73 +0.27
Bangkok 1437.60 1432.16 +0.38
Jakarta 4804.63 4781.09 +0.49
Manila 7664.37 7598.29 +0.87
Ho Chi Minh 603.75 600.76 +0.50
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)