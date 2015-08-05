BANGKOK, Aug 5 Indonesia's main stock index ended at a near two-week closing high on Wednesday amid expectations of an economic recovery in the second-half, while Thai the benchmark pared early gains after the central bank's weak growth outlook for 2015. The Jakarta composite index climbed 1.5 percent to 4,850.53, its highest close since July 24, with Bank Mandiri and Astra International both up almost 3 percent. Both stocks were among the most actively traded. "The market is betting on second-half growth," said a Jakarta-based trader. Indonesia's economy is expected to grow by 5.0-5.2 percent this year, Finance Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro said, tweaking the government's GDP forecast for the year after the release of second-quarter data. The Thai SET index ended the day up 0.3 percent after the Monetary Policy Committee voted 7-0 to leave the one-day repurchase rate at 1.50 percent. The Bank of Thailand said its 2015 growth forecast of 3 percent was being lowered again due to poor exports. Vietnam's benchmark VN Index gained 1.05 percent, with many stocks ending the session in positive territory after the Southeast Asian nation reached a free-trade agreement with the European Union. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3191.39 3191.04 +0.01 Kuala Lumpur 1725.56 1723.73 +0.11 Bangkok 1436.36 1432.16 +0.29 Jakarta 4850.53 4781.09 +1.45 Manila 7662.55 7598.29 +0.85 Ho Chi Minh 607.08 600.76 +1.05 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3191.39 3365.15 -5.16 Kuala Lumpur 1725.56 1761.25 -2.03 Bangkok 1436.36 1497.67 -4.09 Jakarta 4850.53 5226.95 -7.20 Manila 7662.55 7230.57 +5.97 Ho Chi Minh 607.08 545.63 +11.26 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok and Fransiska Nangoy in Jakarta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)