BANGKOK, Aug 5 Indonesia's main stock index
ended at a near two-week closing high on Wednesday amid
expectations of an economic recovery in the second-half, while
Thai the benchmark pared early gains after the central bank's
weak growth outlook for 2015.
The Jakarta composite index climbed 1.5 percent to
4,850.53, its highest close since July 24, with Bank Mandiri
and Astra International both up almost 3
percent. Both stocks were among the most actively traded.
"The market is betting on second-half growth," said a
Jakarta-based trader.
Indonesia's economy is expected to grow by 5.0-5.2 percent
this year, Finance Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro said, tweaking
the government's GDP forecast for the year after the release of
second-quarter data.
The Thai SET index ended the day up 0.3 percent
after the Monetary Policy Committee voted 7-0 to leave the
one-day repurchase rate at 1.50 percent.
The Bank of Thailand said its 2015 growth forecast of 3
percent was being lowered again due to poor
exports.
Vietnam's benchmark VN Index gained 1.05 percent,
with many stocks ending the session in positive territory after
the Southeast Asian nation reached a free-trade agreement with
the European Union.
For Asian Companies click;
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3191.39 3191.04 +0.01
Kuala Lumpur 1725.56 1723.73 +0.11
Bangkok 1436.36 1432.16 +0.29
Jakarta 4850.53 4781.09 +1.45
Manila 7662.55 7598.29 +0.85
Ho Chi Minh 607.08 600.76 +1.05
Change on year
Market Current End 2014 Pct Move
Singapore 3191.39 3365.15 -5.16
Kuala Lumpur 1725.56 1761.25 -2.03
Bangkok 1436.36 1497.67 -4.09
Jakarta 4850.53 5226.95 -7.20
Manila 7662.55 7230.57 +5.97
Ho Chi Minh 607.08 545.63 +11.26
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok and Fransiska
Nangoy in Jakarta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)