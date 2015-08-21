BANGKOK, Aug 21 Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Friday amid weaknesses in Asia, with the Indonesian benchmark hitting a more than 1-1/2 year low and the Vietnam index posting its third straight loss after the central bank devalued the dong. Vietnam's benchmark VN Index ended down 1.83 percent at a three-month low, driven by declines in most blue chips. It fell 5.6 percent on the week, making it the region's worst performer, amid share selling in the three sessions since Wednesday following the currency devaluation. The Jakarta composite index dropped 2.4 percent to 4,335.95, the lowest close since January 2014, sliding 5.4 percent on the week. The Thai SET index declined 0.5 percent to its lowest close since March 2014. It fell 3.4 percent on the week. Foreign investors sold a net 2.6 billion baht ($72.93 million) on Friday, taking their net selling since Tuesday to 18.8 billion baht ($527.35 million) amid concerns about an economic impact of deadly bomb blast in central Bangkok. Key indexes of Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines all suffered losses on the week, partly as investors cut holdings in energy shares along with lower global oil prices. Among the weak spots, shares of Singapore-listed China Fishery Group Ltd dropped almost half after it said authorities were investigating an offence under the Securities and Futures Act Cap 289. The Philippine stock market was closed on Friday for a national holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2971.01 3009.78 -1.29 Kuala Lumpur 1574.67 1577.41 -0.17 Bangkok 1365.61 1372.53 -0.50 Jakarta 4335.95 4441.91 -2.39 Ho Chi Minh 556.30 566.69 -1.83 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 2971.01 3365.15 -11.71 Kuala Lumpur 1574.67 1761.25 -10.59 Bangkok 1365.61 1497.67 -8.82 Jakarta 4335.95 5226.95 -17.05 Manila -- 7230.57 +0.67 Ho Chi Minh 556.30 545.63 +1.96 ($1 = 35.6500 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)