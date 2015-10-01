Oct 1 Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended higher on Thursday led by Malaysia and Indonesia, tracking gains in regional markets, but investors still awaited cues from U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due on Friday. Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) gained 0.7 percent to its highest close since Sept. 23. John Teja, director of Ciptadana Securities, said the gain was "just temporary" after the government's second round of an economic stimulus package, announced on Tuesday. "However, government actions and implementations would be key factor to restore investor confidence. In addition, China PMI for September is slightly higher than market expectation and previous level in August is also positive news for Southeast Asia markets." The final Caixin/Markit China Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for September was slightly down from August but was a touch higher than a preliminary reading, a survey released on Thursday showed. Andri Zakarias, an analyst with BNI Securities in Jakarta, said investors are waiting for U.S. jobs data as the data so far has been mixed, which may not prompt the Fed for a rate hike this month. Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam ended higher, while shares in Thailand and the Philippines fell. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2801.85 2790.89 +0.39 Kuala Lumpur 1633.93 1621.04 +0.80 Bangkok 1345.15 1349.00 -0.29 Jakarta 4254.88 4223.91 +0.73 Manila 6890.94 6893.98 -0.04 Ho Chi Minh 563.54 562.64 +0.16 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 2801.85 3365.15 -17.06 Kuala Lumpur 1633.93 1761.25 -7.96 Bangkok 1345.15 1497.67 -9.93 Jakarta 4254.88 5226.95 -19.19 Manila 6890.94 7230.57 -4.66 Ho Chi Minh 563.54 545.63 +3.12 ($1 = 4.4040 ringgit) ($1 = 14,665.0000 rupiah) ($1 = 36.4300 baht) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Sunil Nair)