BANGKOK, Oct 6 Indonesian key index hit a more than five-week high on Tuesday amid a strengthening rupiah and inflows boosting large caps, while stocks in Malaysia and Vietnam climbed to their multi-week highs following a pacific trade deal. The Jakarta composite index jumped 2.4 percent to its highest close since Aug. 31. Foreign investors bought shares worth a net 845 billion rupiah ($59.3 million), including Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Astra International. The rupiah rose and led gains among emerging Asian currencies as foreign investors sought higher yields on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may hold off raising interest rates, also giving a boost to global stock markets. Twelve Pacific Rim countries on Monday reached the most ambitious trade pact in a generation, aiming to liberalize commerce in 40 percent of the world's economy in a deal that faces skepticism from U.S. lawmakers. Kuala Lumpur composite index ended up 0.9 percent to close at its highest level since Sept. 18, with Vietnam ending at its highest close since Aug. 14 amid hopes of greater access to Japan and U.S. economies. Singapore's index advanced to a near four-week high and the Philippine index climbed to a more than two-week high. The Thai index erased some early gains amid selling in banking stocks on expectations of weak third quarter earnings. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2897.41 2851.25 +1.62 Kuala Lumpur 1662.51 1647.59 +0.91 Bangkok 1370.69 1363.17 +0.55 Jakarta 4445.78 4343.70 +2.35 Manila 7055.49 6961.93 +1.34 Ho Chi Minh 581.29 570.00 +1.98 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 2897.41 3365.15 -13.90 Kuala Lumpur 1662.51 1761.25 -5.61 Bangkok 1370.69 1497.67 -8.48 Jakarta 4445.78 5226.95 -14.95 Manila 7055.49 7230.57 -2.42 Ho Chi Minh 581.29 545.63 +6.54 ($1 = 14,241.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)