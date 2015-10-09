BANGKOK, Oct 9 Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Friday, notching up strong gains on the week, as dovish minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's September meeting further pushed up expectations of a delay in rate lift-off by the Fed. The Jakarta composite index jumped 2.2 percent, taking its gain on the week to 9.1 percent, the biggest since April 2009. The overall stock market recorded net inflows through the week worth a combined 2.3 trillion rupiah ($171.51 million). The rupiah jumped more than 4 percent to enjoy the best week in more than 14 years on capital inflows. Singapore's key Straits Times Index climbed 1.8 percent on the day and 7.4 percent on the week. Shares of Noble Group Ltd surged 16 percent, the best performer on the benchmark, as the Fed's comments boosted global commodities. Key stock indexes in Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam all gained more than 4 percent on the week, reflecting rallying energy shares and the U.S. interest rate outlook. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2998.50 2947.03 +1.75 Kuala Lumpur 1706.54 1692.20 +0.85 Bangkok 1411.33 1392.15 +1.38 Jakarta 4589.34 4491.43 +2.18 Manila 7138.91 7106.79 +0.45 Ho Chi Minh 588.02 586.78 +0.21 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 2998.50 3365.15 -10.90 Kuala Lumpur 1706.54 1761.25 -3.11 Bangkok 1411.33 1497.67 -5.76 Jakarta 4589.34 5226.95 -12.20 Manila 7138.91 7230.57 -1.27 Ho Chi Minh 588.02 545.63 +7.77 ($1 = 13,410.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)