BANGKOK, Oct 14 Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Wednesday, with stocks in the Philippines sliding to a near two-week low amid foreign selling, while stocks in Thailand gave up early gains as investors cut risk holdings in a reporting season. The Philippine index shed 1.3 percent to 6,924.77, its lowest close since Oct. 2. Foreigners sold shares worth a net 29.9 million peso ($650,453), including First Gen Corp and Metropolitan Bank and Trust, exchange data showed. Thai SET index ended the day down 0.1 percent, erasing early gains and after the decline on the day before. Weak sentiment globally prompted quick profit-taking while investors awaited the third-quarter earnings announcement of big banks expected from this week, brokers said. World shares fell for a second day running and the dollar dropped to its lowest in almost a month on Wednesday following new signs of a slowdown in China's economy. Singapore's Straits Times Index was nearly flat after the central bank eased monetary policy for the second time this year and warned of downside risks to growth after its economy narrowly avoided a recession in the third quarter. Vietnam's index ended 0.15 percent down on Wednesday, its second straight fall, even though several blue chips, including top dairy product maker Vinamilk, gained. Indonesia and Malaysia were both closed on Wednesday for a holiday, resuming on Thursday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2983.92 2984.88 -0.03 Bangkok 1405.08 1406.69 -0.11 Manila 6924.77 7013.44 -1.26 Ho Chi Minh 589.98 590.84 -0.15 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 2983.92 3365.15 -11.33 Kuala Lumpur -- 1761.25 -2.85 Bangkok 1405.08 1497.67 -6.18 Jakarta -- 5226.95 -14.23 Manila 6924.77 7230.57 -4.23 Ho Chi Minh 589.98 545.63 +8.13 ($1 = 45.9680 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)