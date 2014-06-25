June 25 Indonesian shares fell on Wednesday due to uncertainty over the upcoming presidential election, while other Southeast Asian markets traded range-bound as escalating violence in Iraq eclipsed stronger economic data. Financials led the fall in the Jakarta Composite Index , with Bank Central Asia Tbk PT 2.3 percent lower, while the rupiah also fell to its weakest in more than four months on worries about the country's current account deficit amid higher oil prices and uncertainty over the presidential polls, scheduled on July 9. Analysts and stockbrokers said the tight race between presidential candidates Jakarta Governor Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and ex-general Prabowo Subianto has been denting investor sentiment. Jakarta saw foreign outflows of $14 million on Wednesday. Other markets in the region were range-bound, with Malaysia falling from a record closing high hit on Tuesday, while Thailand edged up, led by banks. Investors are waiting for the outcome of the policy discussion on energy reforms in Thailand, scheduled to be announced by the end of this month, said Teerada Charnyingyong, a strategist with broker Phillip Securities. "We will see thin volume of trading and foreign outflows until we see some clear direction," Charnyingyong said. Malaysia's Icon Offshore Bhd, whose ships offer support services for oil platforms, rose 12 percent in its market debut, with investors keen on its growth outlook given heavy capital spending plans by state oil firm Petronas. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 423.69 424.69 -0.23 Singapore 3261.54 3262.03 -0.02 Kuala Lumpur 1889.55 1892.33 -0.15 Bangkok 1468.49 1460.92 +0.52 Jakarta 4838.98 4862.24 -0.48 Manila 6834.68 6793.07 +0.61 Ho Chi Minh 572.27 569.74 +0.44 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 423.69 388.37 +9.10 Singapore 3261.54 3167.43 +2.97 Kuala Lumpur 1889.55 1866.96 +1.21 Bangkok 1468.49 1298.71 +13.07 Jakarta 4838.98 4274.18 +13.21 Manila 6834.68 5889.83 +16.04 Ho Chi Minh 572.27 504.63 +13.40 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. ($1 = 11790.0000 Rupiahs) ($1 = 3.2170 Malaysian Ringgits) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in Colombo; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)