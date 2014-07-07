BANGKOK, July 7 Indonesian shares posted their best gain in three months on Monday amid a rise in the rupiah and inflows into large-caps while the Malaysian benchmark hit an all-time closing high, with banking shares leading the pack. Foreign investors cautiously built positions in equities again, with the presidential election just two days away. They were net buyers of big-caps such as Telkom Indonesia and Bank Rakyat Indonesia, Thomson Reuters data showed. The Indonesian stock market recorded its first net foreign buying in three days, bringing in a net 760.6 billion rupiah ($65.04 million). It saw a fall in inflows to $234 million in May, a third of the month earlier, amid election uncertainty . Jakarta's composite index closed up 1.7 percent, recording its biggest gain since April 1, while the rupiah extended gains to a five-week high. Kuala Lumpur's composite index rose 0.4 percent to a record close of 1,892.50, amid active buying in shares of Maybank and Public Bank, with interest rates seen on the rise. Malaysia's central bank is expected to raise its key interest rate to 3.25 percent at a policy meeting on Thursday, a Reuters poll showed. The Philippines recorded inflows worth a net 901 million pesos ($20.72 million) with foreign buying in shares such as Bank of the Philippine Islands and property shares including Megaworld. In Bangkok, the SET index closed above a psychological level of 1,500, helped by a 2.2 percent jump in shares of top energy firm PTT and foreign inflows worth a net 1.7 billion baht ($30.86 million). Singapore posted a fifth straight gain while Vietnam ended near a three-month high. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 435.97 432.40 +0.83 Singapore 3291.57 3272.25 +0.59 Kuala Lumpur 1892.50 1884.91 +0.40 Bangkok 1503.21 1495.83 +0.49 Jakarta 4989.03 4905.83 +1.70 Manila 6999.10 6962.28 +0.53 Ho Chi Minh 590.69 589.35 +0.23 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 435.97 388.37 +12.26 Singapore 3291.57 3167.43 +3.92 Kuala Lumpur 1892.50 1866.96 +1.37 Bangkok 1503.21 1298.71 +15.75 Jakarta 4989.03 4274.18 +16.72 Manila 6999.10 5889.83 +18.83 Ho Chi Minh 590.69 504.63 +17.05 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. (Reporting by Kaweewit Keawjinga and Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)