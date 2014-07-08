BANGKOK, July 8 Indonesian shares hit their highest closing level in nearly eight weeks on Tuesday, helped by foreign investors-led buying in large caps and banking stocks, while the Philippine index fell after four days of gains as domestic investors cashed in on recent gainers. Jakarta's composite index advanced for a third day and closed 0.7 percent higher at 5,024.71, the highest close since May 16, as foreign investors bought a net 1.57 trillion rupiah worth shares, their highest in nearly three weeks. Shares of Bank Rakyat Indonesia surged 6 percent to an all-time high, while Bank Mandiri and Astra International led among the actively traded stocks. The Philippine index fell 0.7 percent to close at 6,948.5 amid profit-taking in recent gainers such as property stocks. Ayala Land fell 1.4 percent while Megaworld dropped 0.21 percent. The Thai SET index extended gain for a ninth day, hitting its highest level in nearly one year, amid economic optimism after an upbeat view by the National Economic and Social Development Board (NESDB). "There is a chance that the economy could grow 2.5 percent," NESDB Secretary-General Arkom Termpitayapaisit told reporters after a meeting with the ruling military government's National Council for Peace and Order on Tuesday. NESDB said its 2014 GDP growth projection was 1.5-2.5 percent. Singapore eased 0.25 percent, reversing Monday's rise to an over three-week high. Vietnam rose for its fifth straight session while Malaysia eked out more gain, marking an all-time high for a second day. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 437.65 435.97 +0.39 Singapore 3283.34 3291.57 -0.25 Kuala Lumpur 1892.65 1892.50 +0.01 Bangkok 1507.58 1503.21 +0.29 Jakarta 5024.71 4989.03 +0.72 Manila 6948.52 6999.10 -0.72 Ho Chi Minh 591.47 590.69 +0.13 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 437.65 388.37 +12.69 Singapore 3283.34 3167.43 +3.66 Kuala Lumpur 1892.65 1866.96 +1.38 Bangkok 1507.58 1298.71 +16.08 Jakarta 5024.71 4274.18 +17.56 Manila 6948.52 5889.83 +17.97 Ho Chi Minh 591.47 504.63 +17.21 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. ($1 = 43.3600 Philippine Pesos) ($1 = 11620.0000 Rupiahs) (Reporting by Kaweewit Kaewjinda; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)