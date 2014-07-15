BANGKOK, July 15 Indonesia's key index rose on Tuesday, led by large cap banks, while Thai shares retreated from an over 13-month high as investors cashed in recent gainers after twelve straight days of gains. Jakarta's composite index closed up about 1 percent after a combined 1.5 percent drop in the past two days. Shares of Bank Mandiri and Bank Rakyat led the rebound. A key market focus is the official result of the presidential election scheduled for July 22, according to brokers. Thai SET index eased 0.3 percent, trimming some of the 4.7 percent gain since June 25. The index closed at 1,524.53 on the day, retreating from Monday's close of 1,529.23, the highest since June 2013. Shares of Siam Commercial Bank and PTT Global Chemical were among losers. Stocks in Singapore and the Philippines edged slightly higher, in line with Asian stock markets . Vietnam added 0.5 percent. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 439.04 439.24 -0.04 Singapore 3291.42 3290.98 +0.01 Kuala Lumpur -- 1884.87 -- Bangkok 1524.53 1529.23 -0.31 Jakarta 5070.82 5021.06 +0.99 Manila 6834.04 6830.37 +0.05 Ho Chi Minh 589.31 586.23 +0.53 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 439.04 388.37 +13.05 Singapore 3291.42 3167.43 +3.91 Kuala Lumpur -- 1866.96 +0.96 Bangkok 1524.53 1298.71 +17.39 Jakarta 5070.82 4274.18 +18.64 Manila 6834.04 5889.83 +16.03 Ho Chi Minh 589.31 504.63 +16.78 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. ($1 = 11730.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)