BANGKOK, July 28 Thailand's stock index snapped a two-day rising streak, while the Philippine benchmark slipped to a near two-week closing low amid weak economic data and holidays in Southeast Asia. The Thai SET index fell 0.37 percent in a range-bound session dampened by trade data for June which showed imports tumbled sharply from a year earlier. Players sold recent gainers, including banks, switching to midcaps with strong growth prospects such as chicken exporter GFPT. The Philippine main index fell 0.6 percent to 6,850.47, the lowest close since July 15. Data showed the country's budget swung back to deficit in June. Shares of holding firm Alliance Global and property firm Megaworld Corp were among the top losers due to foreign-led selling, according to exchange data. Vietnam's benchmark VN Index fell 1.8 percent to its lowest since July 15, as investors sold shares before expected declines in the coming weeks, analysts said. Singapore and Malaysia were closed on Monday. The Philippines will be closed on Tuesday, as will Malaysia. The Indonesian market will be closed for the entire week. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 444.77 445.57 -0.18 Bangkok 1538.13 1543.85 -0.37 Manila 6850.47 6889.55 -0.57 Ho Chi Minh 589.45 600.14 -1.78 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 444.81 388.37 -0.17 Singapore -- 3167.43 +5.77 Kuala Lumpur -- 1866.96 +0.56 Bangkok 1538.13 1298.71 +18.44 Jakarta -- 4274.18 +19.06 Manila 6850.47 5889.83 +16.31 Ho Chi Minh 589.45 504.63 +16.81 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by Hanoi Bureau; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)