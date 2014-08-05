BANGKOK, Aug 5 Thai stocks rose for a second straight day on Tuesday as investors built positions in dividend-yielding stocks amid a low interest rate environment, while stocks in Indonesia and the Philippines retreated as weak data kept players cautious. Shares of Advanced Info Service climbed 1.4 percent to an over two-week high after it declared a 6.04 baht ($0.19) dividend per share from its first-half operations, implying a 100 percent payout. The key SET index ended up 0.6 percent, building on Monday's 1.3 percent rise. Domestic institutions bought shares worth a net $87.15 million while foreign investors sold a net $26.24 million after a net purchase on Monday. Thailand's central bank is expected to maintain its main interest rate at 2 percent on Wednesday, according to a Reuters poll. Jakarta's composite index edged down 0.2 percent after Monday's rise to a two-week high. Indonesia's economy unexpectedly failed to gain traction in the second quarter due to weak investment and exports. The Philippine main index fell 0.4 percent, coming off a four-week high on the previous session. The country's annual inflation accelerated to near three-year highs in July, raising expectations of a further interest rate hike. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 441.77 439.41 +0.53 Singapore 3327.67 3318.40 +0.28 Kuala Lumpur 1876.69 1875.80 +0.05 Bangkok 1528.98 1519.38 +0.63 Jakarta 5109.09 5119.25 -0.20 Manila 6974.00 6998.37 -0.35 Ho Chi Minh 607.73 599.04 +1.45 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 441.77 388.37 +13.75 Singapore 3327.67 3167.43 +5.06 Kuala Lumpur 1876.69 1866.96 +0.52 Bangkok 1528.98 1298.71 +17.73 Jakarta 5109.09 4274.18 +19.53 Manila 6974.00 5889.83 +18.41 Ho Chi Minh 607.73 504.63 +20.43 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. ($1 = 32.13 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)