BANGKOK, Aug 6 Stocks in Indonesia underperformed in Southeast Asia on Wednesday amid outflows and losses in large caps and Thai shares retreated from a more than one-week high on the previous session as shares of CP All fell before it reported quarterly earnings. Selling in large cap Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Astra International sent the benchmark Jakarta SE Composite Index 1 percent lower, its second consecutive day of fall. Foreign investors offloaded shares worth a net 1.2 trillion rupiah ($102.17 million), a second straight day, stock exchange data showed. Thai SET index edged down 0.4 percent, led down by a 1.1 percent drop in shares of CP All. The country's largest convenience store chain reported a 15 percent drop in quarterly net profit after the market close. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 437.95 441.66 -0.84 Singapore 3320.23 3327.67 -0.22 Kuala Lumpur 1869.92 1876.69 -0.36 Bangkok 1522.41 1528.98 -0.43 Jakarta 5058.23 5109.09 -1.00 Manila 6948.97 6974.00 -0.36 Ho Chi Minh 606.70 607.73 -0.17 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 437.95 388.37 +12.77 Singapore 3320.23 3167.43 +4.82 Kuala Lumpur 1869.92 1866.96 +0.16 Bangkok 1522.41 1298.71 +17.22 Jakarta 5058.23 4274.18 +18.34 Manila 6948.97 5889.83 +17.98 Ho Chi Minh 606.70 504.63 +20.23 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. (1 US dollar = 11,745.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)