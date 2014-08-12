Aug 12 Indonesia's stock market gained to a more than 14-month closing high on Tuesday, helped by foreign inflows, but others in the region closed mixed as investors waited for geopolitical cues. The Jakarta Composite Index ended 0.4 percent firmer at 5,132.40, its highest close since May 29 last year, Thomson Reuters data showed. Foreign investors bought $36.41 million worth Indonesian shares on Tuesday. The gain was led by Telkom Indonesia, which closed 1.1 percent up after a government proposal to eliminate the Universal Service Obligation (USO) levy, which is currently at 1.25 percent of sales. Shares in Indonesia's largest thermal coal miner PT Bumi Resources TBk rose as much as 6.6 percent in early trade after having fallen 10 percent in the last four sessions. It closed up 2.2 percent after the market positively responded to the company's plan to pay its bond coupon rate. The Singapore index surrendered early gains to close 0.1 percent lower after the city-state's economic data showed it had avoided shrinking in the second quarter of 2014, though weakness in the services sector is set to weigh on growth in the second half of the year. Malaysia ended 0.1 percent firmer, while the Philippines closed 0.4 percent up at a one-week high. Vietnam's benchmark VN Index, recovering from early losses of more than 0.5 percent, ended down 0.1 percent. Thailand was closed for a second day due to a public holiday. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 438.52 438.83 +0.09 Singapore 3303.39 3306.45 -0.09 Kuala Lumpur 1850.39 1849.32 +0.06 Jakarta 5132.40 5113.24 +0.37 Manila 6983.49 6956.66 +0.39 Ho Chi Minh 601.78 602.13 -0.06 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 438.52 388.37 +12.91 Singapore 3303.39 3167.43 +4.29 Kuala Lumpur 1850.39 1866.96 -0.89 Bangkok 1520.31 1298.71 +17.06 Jakarta 5132.40 4274.18 +20.08 Manila 6993.49 5889.83 +18.57 Ho Chi Minh 601.78 504.63 +19.25 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. (1 US dollar = 11,685.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in New Delhi; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)