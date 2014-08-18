BANGKOK, Aug 18 Southeast Asian stock markets were range-bound on Monday, with Thai shares easing as investors cashed in on recent gainers among large-caps such as Intouch Holdings, while stocks in Malaysia snapped five days of gains amid foreign-led selling. Bangkok's SET index ended down 0.3 percent, giving up early gains after data showed Thailand avoided recession in the second quarter. Investors awaited the formation of an interim government seen taking place by next week. Broker KGI Securities said optimism the new cabinet would boost growth in the second half of 2014 remained intact. General Prayuth Chan-ocha, stressing that the military had a "limited time" in power before a return to civilian rule, submitted a draft fiscal 2015 budget on Monday, with defence and education receiving hefty increases. Malaysia's key index fell 0.14 percent after hitting a more than one-week high on Friday. Malaysia and several markets in Southeast Asia reported outflows amid concerns about tensions between Ukraine and Russia. Exchange data showed foreign investors were net sellers of Malaysian shares worth 60 million ringgit ($19 million). Foreigners also offloaded a net 31 million peso ($709,463) in Philippine shares and Thai stocks worth a net 983 million baht ($31 million). For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 443.67 444.35 -0.15 Singapore 3312.78 3314.77 -0.06 Kuala Lumpur 1861.75 1864.31 -0.14 Bangkok 1542.36 1546.62 -0.28 Jakarta 5156.75 5148.96 +0.15 Manila 7027.58 7008.51 +0.27 Ho Chi Minh 605.08 604.24 +0.14 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 443.67 388.37 +14.24 Singapore 3312.78 3167.43 +4.59 Kuala Lumpur 1861.75 1866.96 -0.28 Bangkok 1542.36 1298.71 +18.76 Jakarta 5156.75 4274.18 +20.65 Manila 7027.58 5889.83 +19.32 Ho Chi Minh 605.08 504.63 +19.91 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. (1 US dollar = 43.6950 Philippine peso) (1 US dollar = 31.8200 Thai baht) (1 US dollar = 3.1550 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)