Oct 29 Southeast Asian stock markets edged up on Wednesday amid hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve will wait longer before raising interest rates, with Thailand at a more than three-week. The Fed is widely expected to announce later on Wednesday it will end its two-year-old bond-buying stimulus as the U.S. economy continues to recover. "No major policy shifts are expected and would certainly raise a lot of eyebrows if there were," Singapore-based NetResearch Asia said in an investor note. Rise in U.S. consumer confidence also helped boost appetite for risky assets in the region, analysts said. Consumer confidence in the United States hit a seven-year high in October and overshadowed a separate report showing new orders for capital goods by businesses there fell the most in eight months in September. Thailand's SET index was up 0.8 percent at 0809 GMT, its highest level since Oct. 6, while the Jakarta Composite Index rose 1.3 percent to recover from a near two-week low hit in the previous session. The Philippine index edged up 0.4 percent, Malaysia was 0.6 percent firmer, and Singapore rose 0.3 percent, rebounding from a more than one-week low hit in the previous session. Vietnam's benchmark VN Index jumped 1.4 percent, extending a rally in the previous session that analysts said was a technical rebound after steep falls. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0809 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3220.43 3211.65 +0.27 Kuala Lumpur 1836.89 1825.68 +0.61 Bangkok 1568.78 1556.53 +0.79 Jakarta 5067.13 5001.30 +1.32 Manila 7093.31 7066.74 +0.38 Ho Chi Minh 591.20 583.13 +1.38 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in COLOMBO; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)