BANGKOK, Oct 31 Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Friday as steps towards further monetary easing by the Bank of Japan lifted market sentiment. Bank stocks helped Singapore's benchmark touch a one-month high and late buying into large caps boosted shares of Thai PTT in Bangkok. Singapore's Straits Times Index was up 1.2 percent at 3,276.74, its highest since Sept. 30. Shares of United Overseas Bank and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation led the gainers after favourable earnings numbers. The Thai SET index ended up 1.2 percent at 1,584.16, a near one-month high. Shares of PTT jumped 3.95 percent, their biggest single-day gain in nearly eight weeks. Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended little changed on the month after suffering losses earlier in the month due to concerns over the health of the global economy. Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines reported net buying by foreign investors worth 325.7 billion rupiah ($6.96 million), 180 million ringgit ($54.72 million) and 695.7 million peso ($15.49 million), respectively, on Friday, Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data showed. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3274.25 3234.31 +1.23 Kuala Lumpur 1855.15 1842.78 +0.67 Bangkok 1584.16 1565.35 +1.20 Jakarta 5089.55 5058.85 +0.61 Manila 7215.73 7170.99 +0.62 Ho Chi Minh 600.84 589.14 +1.99 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move Singapore 3274.25 3167.43 +3.37 Kuala Lumpur 1855.15 1866.96 -0.63 Bangkok 1584.16 1298.71 +21.98 Jakarta 5089.55 4274.18 +19.08 Manila 7215.73 5889.83 +22.51 Ho Chi Minh 600.84 504.63 +19.07 (1 US dollar = 3.2895 Malaysian ringgit) (1 US dollar = 44.9100 Philippine peso) (1 US dollar = 12,080.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)