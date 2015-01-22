BANGKOK, Jan 22 Thai key index hit a near
seven-week high on Thursday, buoyed by late buying and short
covering in energy shares, while other Southeast Asian stock
markets mostly extended their gains amid selective buying as
listed firms release earnings.
The SET index climbed 1.5 percent to 1,575.55, the
highest close since Dec. 8, as investors covered their short
positions in beaten-down large cap energy stocks such as PTT
and PTT Exploration and Production.
Stocks in Singapore and Indonesia rose for
a fourth day, while Malaysia posted a second straight
gain and Vietnam rebounded from Wednesday's fall.
Asian shares held near eight-week highs and
European shares were at a seven-year high as the European
Central Bank prepared to take the plunge into full-scale
quantitative easing.
In Kuala Lumpur, shares of Tenaga Nasional Bhd
ended up 0.14 percent before the country's largest power firm
reported a net profit rise for the first quarter ended November
mainly on higher charges and sales of electricity.
Bucking the trend, the Philippine main index
retreated, led down by a 2.9 percent drop in shares of
Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. The bank said it was
seeking to raise up to 32 billion pesos ($721 million) through a
rights offer.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Singapore 3370.29 3354.46 +0.47
Kuala Lumpur 1781.75 1770.09 +0.66
Bangkok 1560.34 1537.36 +1.49
Jakarta 5253.18 5215.27 +0.73
Manila 7416.31 7474.10 -0.77
Ho Chi Minh 574.54 569.12 +0.95
Change on year
Market Current End 2014 Pct Move
Singapore 3370.29 3365.15 +0.15
Kuala Lumpur 1781.75 1761.25 +1.16
Bangkok 1560.34 1497.67 +4.18
Jakarta 5253.18 5226.95 +0.50
Manila 7416.31 7230.57 +2.57
Ho Chi Minh 574.54 545.63 +5.30
($1 = 44.2180 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)