BANGKOK, Jan 30 The Philippine main index hit a record close on Friday, marking its biggest monthly gain in 11 months, while the Indonesian benchmark snapped two sessions of losses amid foreign inflows into selected large caps. The Philippine composite index closed up 0.95 percent at 7,689.91, surpassing an all-time closing high of 7,661.18 hit on Jan. 28. It was up 6.35 percent on the month, matching the gain in February 2014. Foreign investors were net buyers worth 244 million peso ($5.53 million), which helped lift shares such as Metro Pacific Investments Corp and Ayala Land, stock exchange data showed. Jakarta's composite index gained 0.5 percent on the day and 1.19 percent on the month, rising for a third month. The market brought in a net 550.97 billion rupiah ($43.50 million) worth of inflows into shares such as Astra International . Stocks in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam ended the day lower but all ended the month higher. Vietnam and Thailand both posted a monthly gain of 5.6 percent, Singapore 0.8 percent and Malaysia 1.14 percent. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3391.20 3419.05 -0.81 Kuala Lumpur 1781.26 1782.18 -0.05 Bangkok 1581.25 1586.40 -0.32 Jakarta 5289.40 5262.72 +0.51 Manila 7689.81 7617.30 +0.95 Ho Chi Minh 576.07 583.28 -1.24 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3391.20 3365.15 +0.77 Kuala Lumpur 1781.26 1761.25 +1.14 Bangkok 1581.25 1497.67 +5.58 Jakarta 5289.40 5226.95 +1.19 Manila 7689.81 7230.57 +6.35 Ho Chi Minh 576.07 545.63 +5.58 ($1 = 44.1120 Philippine pesos) ($1 = 12,665.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)