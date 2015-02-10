BANGKOK, Feb 10 Philippine shares retreated on Tuesday after weak exports data, while other markets were range-bound, with Singapore's DBS Group slipping after reporting earnings and transport stocks underperforming in Indonesia amid concerns about flooding. The Philippine main index fell 0.8 percent to 7,723.14, coming off a record close of 7,782.57 on the previous day. Universal Robina Corp dropped 3.2 percent after Monday's surge to a record high. Data released by the Philippines' statistics office showed exports in December fell 3.2 percent from a year earlier. Lower-than-expected exports closing out 2014 may be reflecting a correction related to slower commodity prices and sustained soft Asian demand, with sustained lacklustre prospects among key Asian trading partners implying less upbeat 2015 exports, Citi Research said in a report. Singapore's index rose 0.4 percent amid mixed performances of large-caps. Gainers included Keppel Land , while DBS Group Holdings eased 0.2 percent after its earnings missed analysts' estimates. The Jakarta composite index lost 0.7 percent, reversing from a record closing high on Monday. Shares of Bank Mandiri ticked 0.4 percent lower ahead of its 2014 earnings results expected later in the week. Transportation shares such as Blue Bird and Express Transindo Utama were among the weak spots amid concerns about floods in many areas in Jakarta, according to broker Bahana Securities. Bangkok's SET index was down 0.3 percent, with commerce stocks trading 0.2 percent lower due to concerns over a slower-than-expected recovery in consumption. Asian equities were lower across the board on Tuesday as nervousness over Greece potentially withdrawing from the euro and escalating conflict in Ukraine sapped risk appetite, while the dollar lost steam after its payrolls-inspired rally. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0805 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3429.00 3418.02 +0.35 Kuala Lumpur 1815.16 1811.58 +0.20 Bangkok 1597.38 1601.77 -0.27 Jakarta 5312.82 5348.47 -0.67 Manila 7723.14 7782.57 -0.76 Ho Chi Minh 574.52 573.55 +0.17 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy in Jakarta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)