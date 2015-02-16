BANGKOK, Feb 16 Thailand's main stock index snapped a three-day rising streak on Monday as investors cut risk holdings after disappointing economic data, while banking shares fell in Indonesia a day before the central bank's interest rate decision. Bangkok's SET index finished down 0.5 percent, retreating from Friday's rise to the highest close in more than 20 months. Investors sold recent gainers such as Advanced Info Service , while telecoms group Jasmine International fell in line with a weak debut of its newly listed Jasmine Broadband Internet Infrastructure Fund. Thailand's economy grew a less than expected 1.7 percent in October-December from the prior three months, and expanded 2.3 percent from a year earlier, the planning agency said on Monday. The Jakarta composite index ended 0.9 percent lower with most banking shares down. Bank Mandiri shares led the fall with a 1.1 percent drop, as foreign investors turned net sellers, Thomson Reuters data showed. Indonesia's central bank is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate steady on Tuesday, even though inflation has cooled and 2014 economic growth was the weakest in five years. Stocks in Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines closed the day moderately higher after a range-bound session. Singapore's Cosco Corp closed nearly 1 percent down before it announced earnings for 2014. The group net profit fell nearly 32 percent. Vietnam's stock market will be closed from Monday through Feb. 23 for the Lunar New Year holidays. Malaysia and Singapore will be closed on Thursday and Friday, and Indonesia and the Philippines on Thursday. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3427.16 3426.22 +0.03 Kuala Lumpur 1808.89 1800.95 +0.44 Bangkok 1608.04 1615.89 -0.49 Jakarta 5325.49 5374.16 -0.91 Manila 7784.65 7773.45 +0.14 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3427.16 3365.15 +1.84 Kuala Lumpur 1808.89 1761.25 +2.70 Bangkok 1608.04 1497.67 +7.37 Jakarta 5325.49 5226.95 +1.89 Manila 7784.65 7230.57 +7.66 Ho Chi Minh -- 545.63 +7.63 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)