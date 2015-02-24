Feb 24 Southeast Asian stock markets traded stronger on Tuesday, although gains were capped as investors looked to Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's statement later in the day for signs of when the U.S. central bank would raise interest rates. The Thai SET index was up 0.5 percent by midday, led by a 1.8 percent gain in the country's top oil firm, PTT . Indonesia and Philippines hovered near their record highs. Yellen will deliver the central bank's semi-annual Monetary Policy Report to the Senate Banking Committee later in the day, in the first of two days of testimony to Congress on the state of the economy. And there is much uncertainty over whether she will echo the dovish tone of the minutes from the Fed's last meeting, or reaffirm June as a window for a first rate hike. "Market traders continue to be cautious in the wake of 'unsettled issues' in Greece, but were also optimistic that China may lead the way with further market easing news," Singapore-based NetResearch Asia said in an investor note. Euro zone ministers late on Friday agreed to extend Greece's financial rescue package by four months, a shorter extension than the six months the country had sought. But concerns over Greece's willingness for required reforms weighed on sentiment. Singapore was up 0.3 percent, Malaysia traded 0.4 percent firmer, and Vietnam, which resumed trading after long holidays, gained 1 percent. In Kuala Lumpur, energy shipping company MISC Bhd jumped 5.4 pct to its highest since July 2011 after it entered into an agreement with controlling shareholder Petroliam Nasional Bhd and South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd, to build five liquefied natural gas carriers. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; Change at 0724 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3431.37 3421.30 +0.29 Kuala Lumpur 1815.78 1809.39 +0.35 Bangkok 1602.33 1593.89 +0.53 Jakarta 5415.76 5403.28 +0.23 Manila 7834.86 7826.07 +0.11 Ho Chi Minh 593.02 587.24 +0.98 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in Colombo; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)