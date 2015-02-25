Feb 25 Indonesian and Philippine stocks hit their record highs on Wednesday as sentiment got a boost after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen suggested that the U.S. central bank would not rush into raising interest rates. The Jakarta Composite Index hit an all-time high of 5,448.70, while the Philippine index touched a new high of 7,862.91 in early trades. Indonesian stocks were up 0.3 percent and Philippine shares were higher 0.1 percent at 0739 GMT. Yellen told the Senate Banking Committee late on Tuesday that the U.S. central bank was preparing to consider interest rate hikes "on a meeting-by-meeting basis." "The Fed is signalling that it may start raising rates in the second half of this year, but likely to be at a gradual pace. This increases optimism that the Fed may increase its rate by less than initial expectation of 100 bps by the end of this year," Jakarta-based Trimegah Securities said in an investor note. Bangkok-based KGI Securities said in a report after the testimony that the probability of a rise in U.S. interest rates by September has fallen to 45 percent from 51 percent, "showing the consensus has shifted to October". The Thai SET index was down 0.4 percent by midday, dragged down by telecom shares after a local media said the country's telecom regulator had confirmed that planned auctions for fourth-generation spectrum will definitely be postponed. Thailand's largest mobile phone operator, Advanced Info Service PCL, declined 3.4 percent, while Total Access Communication Pcl fell 3.7 percent. Analysts said the Thai index's gain was limited due to expensive shares and slower economic growth. "So we continue to prefer mid caps and high-yield plays more than big caps," KGI Securities said. Singapore was up 0.2 percent, while Malaysia and Vietnam were down 0.4 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; Change at 0805 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3445.09 3437.61 +0.23 Kuala Lumpur 1811.81 1818.68 -0.38 Bangkok 1592.45 1598.66 -0.39 Jakarta 5431.35 5417.31 +0.26 Manila 7844.06 7834.86 +0.12 Ho Chi Minh 592.66 596.95 -0.72 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in Colombo and Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)