Feb 27 Southeast Asian markets closed lower on Friday with Thai stocks easing to a near one-month low on continued foreign fund outflow while others declined as investors waited for more macroeconomic cues. The Thai SET index was dragged down 0.4 percent to its lowest close since Feb. 2, led by declines in financials, with Bank of Ayudhya leading the losers with a 5.3 percent fall. Thai shares saw net foreign outflow of $23.71 million on Friday, extending the pullback by foreign investors to $293.13 million in the four straight sessions through Friday, Thomson Reuters data showed. "The forward PE ratio is 15 times, which is very expensive for this market," said Teerada Charnyingyong, an analyst with Phillip Capital in Bangkok. "Foreigners might wait until Thai shares become attractive." Banking sector growth remains fragile as all banks, except Kasikornbank Pcl and Bangkok Bank Pcl, reported slower loan growth in January, Maybank Kim Eng Securities said in an investor note. The Philippine index fell 0.4 percent, Singapore eased 0.7 percent, and Vietnam ended 0.7 percent lower. Bucking the trend, Malaysia ended steady with $78.15 million in foreign inflow, while Indonesia ended marginally lower with $16.35 million in net purchases by foreign investors. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click: SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3402.86 3426.18 -0.68 Kuala Lumpur 1821.21 1820.87 +0.02 Bangkok 1587.01 1593.55 -0.41 Jakarta 5450.29 5454.80 -0.02 Manila 7730.57 7764.39 -0.44 Ho Chi Minh 592.57 596.72 -0.70 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3402.86 3365.15 +1.12 Kuala Lumpur 1821.21 1761.25 +3.40 Bangkok 1587.01 1497.67 +5.97 Jakarta 5450.29 5226.95 +4.27 Manila 7730.57 7230.57 +6.92 Ho Chi Minh 592.57 545.63 +8.60 ($1 = 32.3300 baht) ($1 = 3.6100 ringgit) ($1 = 12,920.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in Colombo and Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)