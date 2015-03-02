BANGKOK, March 2 Indonesia's stock index hit an all-time high on Monday amid selective buying in banking and consumer shares, while dividend- yielding stocks outperformed in other Southeast Asian markets. The Jakarta composite index was up 0.3 percent at 5,468.68 after climbing to its record high of 5,473.89, with shares of retailer Matahari Putra Prima, Bank Central Asia and Astra International actively traded. Broker Trimegah Securities said February inflation data was supportive to sectors such as bank and auto. "A deflation would be positive for interest rate-sensitive sectors," it said in a report. Indonesia's annual inflation in February eased more than expected to 6.29 percent, due to falling prices of fuel and chillies, data released by the statistics bureau showed early on Monday. Bangkok's SET index was down 0.2 percent in mixed trading after earnings and dividend reports. Shares of electronics parts maker SVI snapped a two-session winning streak after a dividend suspension, while telecoms firm Jasmine International gained 1.1 percent on strong dividend payouts. Thailand will release February inflation data later in the day. The consumer price index for the month is expected to show a fall of 0.33 percent from year-ago levels, following a 0.41 percent drop in January, a Reuters poll showed. The Philippine main index traded a tad higher after modest loss earlier in the day, Malaysia's index fell after two sessions of gains and Singapore's Straits Times Index headed for a third straight fall. Bucking the trend, shares of Singapore-listed Thai Beverage Pcl jumped 2.1 percent. OCBC Investment Research upgraded the stock to 'buy', citing an attractive 2014 dividend payment. Vietnam's benchmark VN Index was down 0.6 percent amid lack of buying support from foreign investors. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0711 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3400.45 3402.86 -0.07 Kuala Lumpur 1817.55 1821.21 -0.20 Bangkok 1583.48 1587.01 -0.22 Jakarta 5468.68 5450.29 +0.34 Manila 7739.39 7730.57 +0.11 Ho Chi Minh 588.76 592.57 -0.64 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)