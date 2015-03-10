BANGKOK, March 10 Thai shares posted their biggest single-day loss in almost three months on Tuesday as a bout of late selling in energy stocks weighed, while banks snapped a three-day rising streak ahead of the central bank's decision on interest rates. Other markets in Southeast Asia were range-bound amid weak sentiment in Asia on concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve would increase interest rates by mid-year. The key SET index fell 1.8 percent, the biggest single-day fall since Dec. 15. Shares of PTT Exploration and Production, the no. 2 energy firm by market value, shed 4.9 percent while third-ranked PTT Global Chemical slipped 2.2 percent. The banking subindex declined 2.7 percent after a third straight gain on Monday to the highest in more than one week. Investors lowered risks on a possible cut in policy rates by the Bank of Thailand, dealers said. Prime Minister General Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Tuesday Thailand should not rush to cut interest rates, backing market expectations that the central bank would leave policy unchanged at Wednesday's meeting. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3398.26 3404.57 -0.19 Kuala Lumpur 1789.73 1791.74 -0.11 Bangkok 1531.04 1559.71 -1.84 Jakarta 5462.93 5444.63 +0.34 Manila 7828.48 7820.29 +0.10 Ho Chi Minh 589.66 588.44 +0.21 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3398.26 3365.15 +0.98 Kuala Lumpur 1789.73 1761.25 +1.62 Bangkok 1531.04 1497.67 +2.23 Jakarta 5462.93 5226.95 +4.51 Manila 7828.48 7230.57 +8.27 Ho Chi Minh 589.66 545.63 +8.07 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)