SINGAPORE, April 14 Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended in negative territory on Tuesday, while Singapore rose the most in nearly three months, helped by banking and real estate shares after the central bank unexpectedly kept its monetary policy unchanged. Singapore's Straits Times Index closed 1.05 percent higher, its biggest daily gain since Jan. 23. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, United Overseas Bank and DBS Group Holdings all rose between 0.9 percent and 1.7 percent. The Monetary Authority of Singapore said growth was evolving in line with expectations and that cost pressures could eventually pick up due to a tight labour market. Jakarta's composite index stretched its losing streak into a third session. Indonesia's central bank held its benchmark rate unchanged on Tuesday, in line with market expectations. "Investors, especially foreigners, seemed to take profits while the market waits for the earnings season to begin," said Andri Zakarias, an analyst with BNI Securities, ahead of the central bank decision. Indonesian companies are expected to start reporting results towards the end of the month. The Philippine market also finished lower, pulled down by property stocks such as Ayala Land Inc and Megaworld Corp. Thai markets are shut for a new year holiday. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3521.08 3484.39 +1.05 Kuala Lumpur 1839.61 1842.08 -0.13 Jakarta 5419.11 5447.41 -0.52 Manila 8056.49 8073.25 -0.21 Ho Chi Minh 558.67 559.54 -0.16 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3521.08 3365.15 +4.63 Kuala Lumpur 1839.61 1761.25 +4.45 Bangkok -- 1497.67 +3.35 Jakarta 5419.11 5226.95 +3.68 Manila 8056.49 7230.57 +11.42 Ho Chi Minh 558.67 545.63 +2.39 (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in SINGAPORE; Additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy in JAKARTA; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)