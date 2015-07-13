BANGKOK, July 13 Most Southeast Asian stock markets edged up on Monday as investors cautiously bought back shares amid an uncertainty over the Greek debt deals, with Indonesian bank and property shares rising a day ahead of the central bank meeting on interest rates. Jakarta composite index traded up 0.5 percent, extending the rebound on Friday. The property sub index was up 0.8 percent and the financial sub index was 0.4 percent higher. All 14 analysts in a Reuters poll expected Indonesia's central bank to hold its benchmark interest rate at 7.5 percent at a meeting on Tuesday thanks to concerns over a weak rupiah. Share markets in Singapore, the Philippines and Vietnam extended their gains from late last week while stocks in Malaysia slightly drifted into negative territory and Thai shares gave up early gains. "The SET Index may ease slightly on Monday, driven by the latest news that no Greek debt deal was struck over the weekend," strategists at broker KGI Securities said in a report. MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.7 percent helped by improving trade numbers from China. The euro steadied on Monday after an early dip while top-rated bonds stayed in demand as the Greek debt crisis seemed set to rumble on for yet another week. Top gainers on MSCI's index of Southeast Asia were Indonesia's developer Bumi Serpong Damai and Philippine holding firm SM Investments Corp . Both rose almost 3 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0413 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3294.73 3279.88 +0.45 Kuala Lumpur 1714.09 1715.58 -0.09 Bangkok 1482.50 1484.90 -0.16 Jakarta 4883.99 4859.03 +0.53 Manila 7437.52 7392.59 +0.61 Ho Chi Minh 632.42 627.28 +0.82 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)