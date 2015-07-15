UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BANGKOK, July 15 Most Southeast Asian stock markets posted modest gains on Wednesday, fretting over a slump in Chinese shares while stocks in Indonesia retreated on the country's narrower trade surplus. The Jakarta composite index eased 0.6 percent, retreating from a third straight day of gains to a one-week high on Tuesday. Top large cap losers included Bank Negara Indonesia and Astra International, each falling more than 2 percent. Indonesia's trade surplus narrowed to $477 million in June from a revised $1.08 billion in May. The surplus was Indonesia's seventh straight monthly surplus. Shares in Jakarta fell in light trading volume ahead of a long market holiday. Indonesian financial markets will be closed from July 16 to July 21 for the Eid al-Fitr celebrations. Markets will reopen for trading on July 22. Volume in Malaysia and Singapore each was about a third of a 30-day average. Malaysia's stock exchange will trade for a half day on Thursday before a market holiday on Friday. Singapore is closed on Friday for a market holiday. Asian stocks erased most of their gains on Wednesday and Chinese shares slumped despite upbeat economic data while investors continued to await other key events, including a Greek parliamentary vote on austerity measures. Bangkok's SET index hit a near two-week high led by shares of builders such as Italian Thai Development. The cabinet approved a construction plan for domestic motorway routes which lifted the outlook for the construction industry, brokers said. Brokers expected market gains to be short-lived as large sectors such as banks were expected to report weak quarterly results. "We see any rallies as a profit-taking opportunity. The market remains vulnerable to further downside risk posed by possible corporate earnings downgrades after the end of the second-quarter earnings season," said broker Phillip Securities. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0554 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3329.12 3316.50 +0.38 Kuala Lumpur 1724.27 1721.10 +0.18 Bangkok 1494.74 1488.40 +0.43 Jakarta 4870.88 4901.81 -0.63 Manila 7560.47 7538.76 +0.29 Ho Chi Minh 639.36 638.69 +0.10 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
