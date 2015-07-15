BANGKOK, July 15 Stocks in Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines rose on Wednesday ahead of a key Greek vote and a speech by the U.S. Federal Reserve chief, while Indonesia snapped recent gains after a narrower June trade surplus and ahead of a long break. The key Singapore index posted a fourth straight gain to a more than one-week high, while indexes in Malaysia and the Philippines both extended gains for a fifth trading day. Indonesian financial markets will be closed from July 16 to July 21 for the Eid al-Fitr celebrations. Markets will reopen for trading on July 22. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was slightly higher. Investors in Asia awaited congressional testimony by the Fed chief late in the session and a Greek parliamentary vote on austerity measures. The Jakarta composite index fell 0.7 percent, reversing four days of gains. Indonesia's trade surplus narrowed to $477 million in June, with weak imports and exports underscoring concerns over weakening growth. Thai shares fell amid selling in large-cap banks such as Bangkok Bank and Krung Thai Bank ahead of quarterly earnings announcements due by next week. Vietnam eased on profit-taking. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3338.86 3316.50 +0.67 Kuala Lumpur 1727.26 1721.10 +0.36 Bangkok 1486.74 1488.40 -0.11 Jakarta 4869.85 4901.81 -0.65 Manila 7559.04 7538.76 +0.27 Ho Chi Minh 630.89 638.69 -1.22 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 3338.86 3365.15 -0.78 Kuala Lumpur 1727.26 1761.25 -1.93 Bangkok 1486.74 1497.67 -0.73 Jakarta 4869.85 5226.95 -6.83 Manila 7559.04 7230.57 +4.54 Ho Chi Minh 630.89 545.63 +15.63 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)