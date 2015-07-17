BANGKOK, July 17 Thailand's main stock index was nearly flat on Friday, heading for a third straight week of falls, as investors cautiously built positions during the earnings season, while Vietnam's banking shares led the broader market's rebound. Thailand and Vietnam both saw trading volume fall to about 40 percent of their respective 30-day averages amid public holidays in the region and positive sentiment in Asia, mainly due to a recovery in China's markets. Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines are closed for the Eid al-Fitr holiday, and will re-open on Monday. Indonesia is shut through July 21 for Eid al-Fitr celebrations. Bangkok's SET index was up 0.01 percent at midday and was on track for a weekly fall of 0.2 percent. Top gainers included TMB Bank Pcl, which rose 1.7 percent and was the second best performer on MSCI's index of Thailand. Buying in TMB shares came before its release of April-June earnings during the midday break, which were better than expectations. Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged up 0.15 percent, with lender Vietcombank nearly 1 percent higher. The index reversed its second straight loss on Thursday, on course for a third straight week of gains, up 0.11 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0634 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Bangkok 1481.38 1481.26 +0.01 Ho Chi Minh 628.00 626.90 +0.18 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)