Aug 31 Indonesian shares rose for a fifth straight session on Monday and hit levels seen before the last week's global rout, helped by "buy" signals from local funds and buyback plans by some firms. However, further gains were capped by uncertainty about the timing of a rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) rose 1.4 percent to its highest close since Aug. 18, with a net foreign inflow of $22.29 million. Buyback plans of some listed companies and "buy" signals from domestic pension funds along with the recent oil price hike have been supporting the market, analysts said. Last week, a cabinet minister said state-owned enterprises are repurchasing their shares from Tuesday. Confusion over policy direction in the world's two largest economies sent global markets into turmoil early last week, with the wildest price swings in years pushing investors to the exits. Analysts said most investors have been awaiting for some clues on when the United States will raise interest rates and surveys, which are likely to point to further weakness in China. The Thailand stock index gained 1.2 percent to its highest close since Aug. 17, led by telecom shares. Bucking the trend, Vietnam and Singapore fell 1.1 percent each. Markets in the Philippines and Malaysia were closed for a holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2921.44 2955.94 -1.17 Bangkok 1382.41 1358.03 +1.21 Jakarta 4509.61 4430.63 +1.43 Ho Chi Minh 564.75 555.81 -1.07 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 2921.44 3365.15 -13.19 Kuala Lumpur xx 1761.25 xx Bangkok 1382.41 1497.67 -7.70 Jakarta 4509.61 5226.95 -13.72 Manila xx 7230.57 xx Ho Chi Minh 564.75 545.63 +3.50 ($1 = 14,045.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)