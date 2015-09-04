Sept 4 Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Friday, led by Singapore, as concern over slowing growth in China dented sentiment, while investors waited for cues from U.S. jobs data later in the day. Singapore traded 1.2 percent weaker at a more-than one-week low, while Thailand lost 0.5 percent at 0720 GMT. Philippines was 0.8 percent lower, while Malaysia was down 0.7 percent, and Indonesia fell 0.3 percent. Investors were waiting for direction from U.S. August nonfarm payrolls data, analysts said. A solid number could ease worries about sluggish global growth, and support risk appetite, though at the same time it would reinforce expectations that the U.S. Fed will move soon to raise rates, which would hurt risky assets. Economists polled by Reuters expect the U.S. economy produced 220,000 new nonfarm jobs last month, continuing the robust employment creation of the past five years, while average hourly earnings are predicted to have risen by a modest 0.2 percent, as they did in July. Bucking the trend, Vietnam rebounded slightly to trade 0.2 percent higher ahead of two exchange-traded funds' announcements of their restructured portfolios. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0720 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2871.43 2906.43 -1.20 Kuala Lumpur 1592.16 1602.75 -0.66 Bangkok 1376.09 1383.48 -0.53 Jakarta 4420.56 4433.11 -0.29 Manila 7040.79 7098.76 -0.82 Ho Chi Minh 555.61 554.30 +0.24 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)