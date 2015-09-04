Sept 4 Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Friday, led by Singapore amid caution ahead of a key U.S. jobs report due later in the day. Singapore fell 1.5 percent to its lowest close since Aug 24, while Thailand ended 0.9 percent lower with a net foreign outflow of $35.31 million. The Jakarta Composite Index fell 0.4 percent, while the Philippine index dropped 0.7 percent to its lowest close since Aug. 27. Malaysia fell 0.9 percent to its lowest close in more than a week, with a net foreign inflow of $49.16 million. Analysts said investors were waiting for clues from U.S. August nonfarm payrolls data due later in the day. A solid number could ease worries about sluggish global growth, and support risk appetite, though at the same time it would reinforce expectations that the U.S. Fed will move soon to raise rates, which would hurt risky assets. Economists polled by Reuters expect the U.S. economy produced 220,000 new nonfarm jobs last month, continuing the robust employment creation of the past five years, while average hourly earnings are predicted to have risen by a modest 0.2 percent, as they did in July. Bucking the trend, Vietnam closed 0.5 percent firmer in a technical rebound after three consecutive falls as most blue chips advanced. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2863.81 2906.43 -1.47 Kuala Lumpur 1589.16 1602.75 -0.85 Bangkok 1370.75 1383.48 -0.92 Jakarta 4415.34 4433.11 -0.40 Manila 7051.78 7098.76 -0.66 Ho Chi Minh 556.81 554.30 +0.45 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 2863.81 3365.15 -14.90 Kuala Lumpur 1589.16 1761.25 -9.77 Bangkok 1370.75 1497.67 -8.47 Jakarta 4415.34 5226.95 -15.53 Manila 7051.78 7230.57 -2.47 Ho Chi Minh 556.81 545.63 +2.05 ($1 = 35.8600 baht) ($1 = 4.2560 ringgit) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)