BANGKOK, Sept 7 Southeast Asian stock markets retreated on Monday amid a fall in regional currencies and fund outflows, with Indonesian benchmark suffering the worst drop in two weeks and stocks in Malaysia hitting a near two-week closing low. The Jakarta composite index was down 2.6 percent, the biggest single-day loss since Aug. 24 as the Indonesian rupiah fell to its weakest since July 1998. Investors remained wary of the outlook of Southeast Asia's biggest economy, brokers said. Foreign investors sold shares worth a net 489 billion rupiah ($34.3 million) on the day, according to Thomson Reuters data. "Apart from the IDR weakness, the market is still trying to deal with slower-than-expected growth," said Harry Su, head of strategy and research at broker Bahana Securities in Jakarta. Indonesia's central bank late last month predicted the country's gross domestic product to grow by 4.89 percent in 2015, and by 5.54 percent next year. Malaysia's key index was down 0.4 percent at 1,582.85, the lowest close since Aug. 26 as the ringgit plumbed 17-year lows. The Malaysian bourse said foreign investors offloaded shares worth a net 281 million ringgit ($64.9 million). Data showed outflows of Philippine stocks worth a net 217.9 million peso ($4.6 million), with Thai stocks a net 1.9 billion baht ($52.7 million). In Vietnam, the key index eased 0.3 percent after rising 0.5 percent on Friday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2852.41 2863.81 -0.40 Kuala Lumpur 1582.85 1589.16 -0.40 Bangkok 1371.40 1370.75 +0.05 Jakarta 4301.36 4415.34 -2.58 Manila 6926.82 7051.78 -1.77 Ho Chi Minh 554.93 556.81 -0.34 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 2852.41 3365.15 -15.24 Kuala Lumpur 1582.85 1761.25 -10.13 Bangkok 1371.40 1497.67 -8.43 Jakarta 4301.36 5226.95 -17.71 Manila 6926.82 7230.57 -4.20 Ho Chi Minh 554.93 545.63 +1.70 ($1 = 46.9300 Philippine pesos) ($1 = 4.3275 ringgit) ($1 = 14,245 rupiah) ($1 = 36.0900 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)