BANGKOK, Sept 14 Malaysia's key stock index posted its best gain in more than two years on Monday after government's stock market stimulus, while Philippine's benchmark index rose more than 2 percent as foreign inflows boosted select large caps. Other markets in Southeast Asia ended mixed as investors in the region awaited a U.S. Federal Reserve decision on interest rates later in the week. Kuala Lumpur composite index was up 2.25 percent at 1,639.63, its biggest single day rise since May 2013. Shares of Sime Darby Bhd and Tenaga Nasional Bhd were the top two gainers, up 7.4 percent and 6.6 percent, respectively. The Malaysian bourse said local institutions bought a net 103 million ringgit ($23.93 million) worth of shares, countering net selling by foreign and domestic retail investors. Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Monday the Malaysian government would inject 20 billion ringgit ($4.6 billion) into a state investment firm to shore up the stock market, in a bid to boost confidence in a country reeling from a political scandal. The Philippines jumped 2.3 percent to a more than one-week high of 7,069.18. Data showed foreign investor bought shares worth a net 531 million peso ($11.4 million), including SM Investments Corp and Ayala Land Inc. Thai stocks retreated, giving up last week's gains while Indonesia rose for a second day to a more than one-week high. Government measures in Thailand and Indonesia to help lift domestic economy boosted stock market sentiment last week. Singapore slipped after Friday's polling day holiday when the city-state's ruling party romped to a strong election victory, and Vietnam fell for a third day to a one-week closing low. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2871.47 2888.03 -0.57 Kuala Lumpur 1639.63 1603.60 +2.25 Bangkok 1377.15 1381.72 -0.33 Jakarta 4390.37 4360.47 +0.69 Manila 7069.18 6911.38 +2.28 Ho Chi Minh 562.17 566.74 -0.81 Change on year Market Current End 2014 Pct Move Singapore 2871.47 3365.15 -14.67 Kuala Lumpur 1639.63 1761.25 -6.91 Bangkok 1377.15 1497.67 -8.05 Jakarta 4390.37 5226.95 -16.01 Manila 7069.18 7230.57 -2.23 Ho Chi Minh 562.17 545.63 +3.03 ($1 = 4.3050 ringgit) ($1 = 46.7520 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)