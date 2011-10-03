BANGKOK Oct 3 Southeast Asian stocks tumbled on Monday, led by a 4 percent drop in Thai stocks, as regional big-caps and commodities-related shares came under pressure because of growing concerns that the euro zone's debt crisis will hurt global growth.

By 0310 GMT, Thailand's benchmark SET index was down 4.1 percent at 879.14, led by a 4.2 percent drop to 249 baht in top energy firm PTT .

Indonesia's main share index fell 3.2 percent, with stocks in Singapore , Malaysia and the Philippines < .PSI> each down more than 2 percent.

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap)